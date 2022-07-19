The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $3.04 on Exchanges

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00013024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $331.30 million and $346,182.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00069471 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.