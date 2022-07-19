The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,903,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 245,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.