The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

