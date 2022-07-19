The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CFO Sells $11,846.50 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Freeman sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $11,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 137,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.