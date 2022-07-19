The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 283.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 256,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 80,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $87.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

