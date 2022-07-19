The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

