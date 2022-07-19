The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.3 days.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $2.26 on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

