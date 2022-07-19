The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.9 %

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.90. The stock had a trading volume of 121,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,371. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.