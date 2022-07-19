The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Up 54.3% in June

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GUT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 871,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 71.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 62,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

