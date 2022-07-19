The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Up 54.3% in June

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NYSE:GUT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
