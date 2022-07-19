The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,060,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 351,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115,815 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

