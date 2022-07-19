The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.29. 111,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

