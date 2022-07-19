The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Bancorp worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 64.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,639,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 640,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 238,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 6,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,674. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

