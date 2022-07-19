Tezos Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00007547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $67.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010788 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.
Tezos Profile
Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 923,587,883 coins and its circulating supply is 902,036,610 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.
Buying and Selling Tezos
