Tezos Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00007547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $67.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 923,587,883 coins and its circulating supply is 902,036,610 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

