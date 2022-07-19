Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $177.30. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

