Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 30,594 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
