Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 30,594 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. 54,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,893. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.