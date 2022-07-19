Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.80. 111,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.