Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $382,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $231,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 771,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. 154,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

