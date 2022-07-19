Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

