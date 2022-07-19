Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $186.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,922. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.