Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $307,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,910. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

