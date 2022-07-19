Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $202.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.