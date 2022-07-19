Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 8,964 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $244.28. 14,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.58 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

