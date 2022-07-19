Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VNQ stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.25. 56,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,533. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.