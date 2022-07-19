Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Invests $400,000 in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,471,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,609. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.

