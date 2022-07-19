Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,286. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

