Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in NIKE were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 177,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

