TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TESS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
