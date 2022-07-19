TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TESS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

