Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.05.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $747.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

