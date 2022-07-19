Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 439,911 shares.The stock last traded at $31.69 and had previously closed at $31.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Ternium by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 144,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.