Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNABY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CLSA lowered Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( OTCMKTS:TNABY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

