Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

