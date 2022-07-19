Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $17.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

