Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,267 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,267 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.49.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

