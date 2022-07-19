Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $217.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

