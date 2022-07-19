Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 3.0 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day moving average is $282.94.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

