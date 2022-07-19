Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.