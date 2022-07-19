Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

