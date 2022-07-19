Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

