Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day moving average is $295.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.33.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
