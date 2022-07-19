Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,976 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.