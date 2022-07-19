Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,976 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.
Insider Transactions at V.F.
V.F. Stock Up 0.2 %
VFC stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
V.F. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
