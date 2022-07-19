Tellor 1-Day Volume Reaches $41.81 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $17.22 or 0.00073067 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $41.81 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

