Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.52% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.91.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.85. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.