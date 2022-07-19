Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

TECK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 503,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

