TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.