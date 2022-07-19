Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 480,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,910. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.