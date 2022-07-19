Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.21.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $525.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,146. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.00. The firm has a market cap of $493.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

Get Rating

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

