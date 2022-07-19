Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,786,896. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

