Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

