Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,172. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.