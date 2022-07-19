Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 666,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

ABT traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.